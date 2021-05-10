DDD Partners LLC Purchases 462 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.91 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $39.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

