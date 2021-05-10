DecentBet (DBET) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $804,282.19 and $849.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00086846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00065683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00107154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.88 or 0.00803968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,319.16 or 0.09179346 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.