Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($4.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.29) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.28). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DCPH. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $34.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $24,762,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after buying an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 425,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,292,000 after buying an additional 174,280 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,599,000 after buying an additional 150,286 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.