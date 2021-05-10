DECOIN (DTEP) Market Cap Reaches $11.87 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and $614,149.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 76,607,981 coins and its circulating supply is 54,712,859 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

