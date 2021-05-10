DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 94.9% This Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 94.9% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001728 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $23.11 million and approximately $27,654.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014217 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 216.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00066366 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,484,940 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

