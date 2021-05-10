DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,087 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,502,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,533,000 after purchasing an additional 348,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after buying an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,574,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,920,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after buying an additional 298,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Argus upped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock worth $3,245,534. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

