DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 10,684 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $118,996.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 72,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

