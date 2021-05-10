DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Truist boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $46.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $46.67.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

