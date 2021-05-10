DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 2,565 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 20,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,233,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,907,012.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total transaction of $2,878,730.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,723,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,371 shares of company stock valued at $18,956,540. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.43.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $257.04 on Monday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $312.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.97 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

