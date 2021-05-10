Delcath Systems (DCTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. On average, analysts expect Delcath Systems to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83.

DCTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delcath Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

