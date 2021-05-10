Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.91

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.91 and last traded at $47.16, with a volume of 1458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe Company Profile (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.