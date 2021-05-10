DerivaDAO Market Cap Tops $179.96 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $179.96 million and $197,768.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $6.90 or 0.00011729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.86 or 0.00251466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.09 or 0.01204253 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $451.04 or 0.00767084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,886.43 or 1.00148165 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

