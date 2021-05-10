DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DermTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Get DermTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $34.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $983.38 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 577.75%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. On average, analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,442,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $121,647.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,511 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.