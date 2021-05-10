Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €20.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FNTN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.93 ($25.80).

FNTN opened at €21.36 ($25.13) on Friday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.24.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

