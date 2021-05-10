Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $85.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.44.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $430,200,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

