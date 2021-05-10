Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $245.00

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

AON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.27.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $258.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. AON has a 52 week low of $177.21 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AON will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AON by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AON by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AON by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 3.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

