Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $62.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Essent Group stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,051. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $269,288.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,199. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

