Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €25.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €20.63 ($24.27).

DTE opened at €16.53 ($19.45) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.25. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

