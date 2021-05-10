Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 13,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 791,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $134,170.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $251,687.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,222.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,546. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,417,000 after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 199,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after acquiring an additional 206,171 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,451,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

