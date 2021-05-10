Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4 billion-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $13.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

