Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Raised to $85.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APPS. B. Riley upped their price target on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.
NASDAQ:APPS opened at $63.55 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36.
Digital Turbine Company Profile
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.
