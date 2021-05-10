Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Up 3.5% This Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00087694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.25 or 0.00794713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00105137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00049918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,371.81 or 0.09058986 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

