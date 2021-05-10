Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 445 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Medallia were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Medallia during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

MDLA opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $280,648.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,092.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $374,235.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,099 shares of company stock worth $10,543,558.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

