Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 3,908 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 505,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 229,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Harrow Health by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 159,733 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Harrow Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,065,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,029,000 after buying an additional 106,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harrow Health by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 63,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Harrow Health by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 56,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of HROW opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.29 million, a P/E ratio of -102.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

