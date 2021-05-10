Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after acquiring an additional 497,470 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at $14,932,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after purchasing an additional 459,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 468,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 244,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.13. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $36.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on REYN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

