Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $375,000 in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of Great Elm Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,471,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,869,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GEG opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.58 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 20.86%.

Great Elm Group Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

