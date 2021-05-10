Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New Investment in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Weber Alan W raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 458,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.88 per share, with a total value of $55,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXC stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.77. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $632.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.43.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

