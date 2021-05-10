Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,419 Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Servotronics were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of SVT opened at $7.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59. Servotronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

