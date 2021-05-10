DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $3.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.96.

DRTT stock opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $293.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.58.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 11,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at $754,557.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRTT. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

