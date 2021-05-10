Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) & H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Head to Head Analysis

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) and H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) are both mid-cap consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Diversey and H&R Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversey N/A N/A N/A H&R Block 6.38% -379.12% 9.22%

89.3% of H&R Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of H&R Block shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diversey and H&R Block’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversey N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A H&R Block $2.64 billion 1.64 -$7.53 million $0.84 28.39

Diversey has higher earnings, but lower revenue than H&R Block.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Diversey and H&R Block, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversey 0 2 10 0 2.83 H&R Block 0 3 2 0 2.40

Diversey currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.22%. H&R Block has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.95%. Given Diversey’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diversey is more favorable than H&R Block.

Summary

H&R Block beats Diversey on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries. It also provides a range of engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. In addition, the company offers chemical products; engineering and equipment solutions; training; and knowledge-based services, as well as water treatment services to brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Northampton, United Kingdom.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing. In addition, the company offers Refund Transfers and H&R Block Emerald Prepaid Mastercard, which enables clients to receive their tax refunds; Peace of Mind extended service plans; H&R Block Emerald Advance lines of credit; Tax Identity Shield that provides clients assistance in helping protect their tax identity and access to services to help restore their tax identity; refund advance loans; H&R Block Instant Refund; and H&R Block Pay With Refund services. Further, it provides small business financial solutions through its company-owned or franchise offices, and online. H&R Block, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

