Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $62.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLMAF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Dollarama from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollarama from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLMAF opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. Dollarama has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

