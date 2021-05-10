Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $428.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $432.47 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $436.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.86 and its 200 day moving average is $381.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

