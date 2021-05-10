Domtar (NYSE:UFS) PT Raised to $53.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UFS. Bank of America raised Domtar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.05.

NYSE UFS opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Domtar has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Domtar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domtar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Domtar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

