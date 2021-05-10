Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

DA Davidson cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.
Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $892.51 million, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.11.
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
