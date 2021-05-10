Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

DA Davidson cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. The company has a market cap of $892.51 million, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

