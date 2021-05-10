Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) PT Raised to $15.50 at TD Securities

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $14.50 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.97% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of DIIBF stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.20. 23,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,303. The firm has a market cap of $331.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.44. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 2.40%.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.