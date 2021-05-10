DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DBL)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

