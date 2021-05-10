Douglas J. Pauls Sells 3,000 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Stock

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.48.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.08.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

