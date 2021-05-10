Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to $15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DREUF. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.86.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.