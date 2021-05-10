Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,979,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,615,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000.

DRVN traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $28.22. 223,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,566. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.