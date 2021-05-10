DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $857,475.39 and approximately $1,472.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00054153 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00046060 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00015859 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006162 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

