Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DCT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 91,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $4,943,725.65. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 514,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 675,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,993,153.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 587,433 shares of company stock worth $29,858,500 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.79. 10,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,479. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a PE ratio of -345.64.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

