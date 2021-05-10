Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00068746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 109.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00249239 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.24 or 0.01210097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003730 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00030109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.10 or 0.00754921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,298.18 or 0.99874114 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

