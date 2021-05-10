Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to report $0.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Ducommun posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCO. Truist upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ducommun by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 699,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCO traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $56.58. 111,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,870. The firm has a market cap of $670.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.90. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

