Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.38. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $117.37 and a twelve month high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

