Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.71. 2,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $110.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

