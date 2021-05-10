Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 445 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 98,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,849. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 109.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

