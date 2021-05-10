Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 417,322 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,027,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,064,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $128.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,559. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

