Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 76,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $199,297.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $1,758,269 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.46. The stock had a trading volume of 453 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $94.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

