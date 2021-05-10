Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.3% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,098,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after acquiring an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.19. The stock had a trading volume of 44,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $107.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.