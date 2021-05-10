Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Bunge by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $91.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.63. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In other news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $3,831,356.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $133,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

